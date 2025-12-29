Meta to Acquire Chinese Startup to Boost Advanced AI

Meta ⁠said on Monday it would acquire the Chinese artificial intelligence startup Manus, as the technology giant accelerates efforts to integrate advanced AI across its platforms.

Tech giants such as Meta have been ‍ramping up AI investments through strategic acquisitions ‍and talent hires as they navigate fierce industry competition.

Earlier this year, Meta, which owns Facebook, invested ⁠in Scale AI in a deal valuing the data-labeling startup at $29 billion and bringing in its 28-year-old CEO, ​Alexandr Wang.

Financial terms of its deal with Manus were not released.

Singapore-based Manus makes general-purpose AI agent, which can operate as ‍a digital employee, executing tasks such as research and automation ⁠independently and with minimal prompts.

Meta will operate and sell the Manus service, as well as integrate it into its consumer and business products, including in Meta AI, the ⁠company said.

Earlier this year, ​Manus launched its ⁠AI agent, asserting that its performance surpasses that of OpenAI's AI agent, DeepResearch.

The ‍company, part of Beijing Butterfly Effect Technology Ltd Co., has marketed its ‌product by completing dozens of tasks for users on X free of charge.

Manus is among a flurry of Chinese ⁠companies ​that have domiciled in ‍Singapore in recent years, betting a move to the trade-focused city-state would reduce risks their ‍operations get disrupted by Sino-U.S. geopolitical tensions.