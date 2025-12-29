WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: meta | manus | china | singapore | advanced ai

Meta to Acquire Chinese Startup to Boost Advanced AI

Monday, 29 December 2025 09:21 PM EST

Meta ⁠said on Monday it would acquire the Chinese artificial intelligence startup Manus, as the technology giant accelerates efforts to integrate advanced AI across its platforms.

Tech giants such as Meta have been ‍ramping up AI investments through strategic acquisitions ‍and talent hires as they navigate fierce industry competition.

Earlier this year, Meta, which owns Facebook, invested ⁠in Scale AI in a deal valuing the data-labeling startup at $29 billion and bringing in its 28-year-old CEO, ​Alexandr Wang.

Financial terms of its deal with Manus were not released.

Singapore-based Manus makes general-purpose AI agent, which can operate as ‍a digital employee, executing tasks such as research and automation ⁠independently and with minimal prompts.

Meta will operate and sell the Manus service, as well as integrate it into its consumer and business products, including in Meta AI, the ⁠company said.

Earlier this year, ​Manus launched its ⁠AI agent, asserting that its performance surpasses that of OpenAI's AI agent, DeepResearch.

The ‍company, part of Beijing Butterfly Effect Technology Ltd Co., has marketed its ‌product by completing dozens of tasks for users on X free of charge.

Manus is among a flurry of Chinese ⁠companies ​that have domiciled in ‍Singapore in recent years, betting a move to the trade-focused city-state would reduce risks their ‍operations get disrupted by Sino-U.S. geopolitical tensions.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Meta ⁠said on Monday it would acquire the Chinese artificial intelligence startup Manus, as the technology giant accelerates efforts to integrate advanced AI across its platforms.
meta, manus, china, singapore, advanced ai
218
2025-21-29
Monday, 29 December 2025 09:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved