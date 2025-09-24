Meta Launches Super PAC to Fight AI Regulation

Meta is increasing its lobbying efforts to support state lawmakers who favor AI and tech, and to oppose those who do not, as more state-level AI regulations emerge, Axios first reported.

Labeled the American Technology Excellence Project, the PAC will be run by longtime Republican operative Brian Baker and Democratic consulting firm Hilltop Public Solutions and aims to promote state candidates from both parties.

Meta spokesperson Rachel Holland said the company is investing tens of millions of dollars in the project to counter state-level tech policy proposals, over 1,100 of which were introduced in 2025, which Meta believes could disadvantage the U.S. in the AI competition with China.

In June, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark., urged Congress to remove a provision in the administration's budget bill that would ban state-level artificial intelligence protections for 10 years. "AI can be a great tool for individuals, businesses and governments, but there have to be common-sense safeguards in place," the governor warned in an opinion essay in the Washington Post.

"Amid a growing patchwork of inconsistent regulations that threaten homegrown innovation and investments in AI, state lawmakers are uniquely positioned to ensure that America remains a global technology leader," Meta vice president of public policy Brian Rice said in a statement.

"This is why Meta is launching an effort to support the election of state candidates across the country who embrace AI development, champion the U.S. technology industry, and defend American tech leadership at home and abroad," the statement continued.

The technology sector has proactively addressed impending regulatory measures concerning artificial intelligence, aiming to persuade legislators that reduced regulation could foster greater innovation and maintain the competitive advantage of U.S. companies over Chinese counterparts.

In August, Meta established Mobilizing Economic Transformation Across, a PAC focusing on California, pledging substantial financial support for candidates who support technology initiatives in state elections. Additionally, Andreessen Horowitz, a venture capital firm, and OpenAI President Greg Brockman announced their commitment of $100 million to Leading the Future, a PAC dedicated to opposing stringent AI regulations.