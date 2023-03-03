AG Garland Visits Ukraine, Vows to Hold Russia Accountable for War Crimes

Attorney General Merrick Garland made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Friday, reasserting the United States' commitment to holding Russia accountable for alleged war crimes committed during its more than yearlong invasion.

The Department of Justice said in a news release Garland participated in the United for Justice Conference in Lviv near the western border with Poland at the invitation of Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin. Garland also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders; Bridget Brink, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine; and other officials.

"Just over 12 months ago, invading Russian forces began committing atrocities at the largest scale in any armed conflict since the Second World War," Garland said in the news release. "We are here today in Ukraine to speak clearly, and with one voice: The perpetrators of those crimes will not get away with them."

Kostin said in early February Ukraine had documented 65,000 alleged war crimes against Russia. Zelenskyy reportedly said at the conference there have been more than 70,000.

At the conference, the DOJ said the U.S. became the first country to sign a memorandum of understanding with the seven-member Joint Investigative Team that is looking into alleged Russian atrocities in Ukraine. The memo, signed by Garland, will facilitate the United States' cooperation and coordination with the team members, the DOJ said.

"In addition to our work in partnership with Ukraine and the international community, the United States has also opened criminal investigations into war crimes in Ukraine that may violate U.S. law," Garland said. "Although we are still building our cases, interviewing witnesses, and collecting evidence, we have already identified specific suspects. Our prosecutors are working day and night to bring them to justice as quickly as possible."

Garland is now the third top member of the Biden administration to visit Ukraine in more than a week. On Feb. 20, President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv; and on Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also visited Kyiv.