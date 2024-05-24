UAW Challenges Mercedes-Benz Vote That Rejected Union in Ala.

The United Auto Workers union is challenging the result of a unionization vote at a Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama, arguing that the automaker illegally pressured workers into voting against the move.

Among the claims are that the German automaker fired four pro-union workers, forced workers to attend anti-union meetings, and interfered with workers' ability to advocate for the union.

“All these workers ever wanted was a fair shot at having a voice on the job and a say in their working conditions,” the UAW said in a statement. “And that’s what we’re asking for here. Let’s get a vote at Mercedes in Alabama where the company isn’t allowed to fire people, isn’t allowed to intimidate people and isn’t allowed to break the law and their own corporate code, and let the workers decide.”

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) received an appeal on Friday from UAW attorney Benjamin Dictor, saying that Mercedes-Benz “engaged in a relentless anti-union campaign marked with unlawful discipline, unlawful captive audience meetings, and a general goal of coercing and intimidating employees who were attempting to exercise their” right to vote.

Last week, the UAW lost a 2,642 to 2,045 vote at the Mercedes-Benz factory in Alabama in an effort to broaden their reach in the south following a victory at a Tennessee Volkswagen plant in April. More than 90% of the 5,075 of the eligible Mercedes-Benz workers voted in the election.

In a company statement, Mercedes said that it had “worked with the NLRB to adhere to its guidelines and we will continue to do so” through the objection process. “We sincerely hoped the UAW would respect our Team Members' decision.”

The NLRB said a regional director will review the objections and decide whether a hearing is warranted.

“If after the hearing, the Regional Director finds that the employer's conduct affected the election, she can order a new election,” NLRB spokesperson Kayla Blado said in an email to Axios.