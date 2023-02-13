×
Tags: mental health | mental illness | depression | suicide

CDC: 30 Percent of Teen Girls Contemplated Suicide

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 13 February 2023 04:20 PM EST

Nearly 1 in 3 high school girls has contemplated suicide in the past year, according to the Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) Data Summary and Trends Report published Monday by the CDC, as reported by The Hill.

The report also says 14% of high school boys had considered suicide.

Both findings show a trend for adolescents' mental health, as 29% said they experienced poor mental health in the past month and 42% experienced "persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness" in the past year.

Every two years, the CDC provides its YRBS report, covering mental health, sexual behavior, and substance abuse, among other topics.

Teenage girls who felt persistent sadness and hopelessness increased from 36% in 2011 to 57% in 2021. Teenage boys also saw a rise from 21% in 2011 to 29% in 2021.

Of youth who identify as LGBTQ+, 45% said they had considered suicide, with 37% saying they had a suicide plan; 22% of overall respondents said they have considered suicide.

According to the report, sexual activity, marijuana use, and alcohol use are trending downward.

Newsfront
