Ratings Plunge for Sen. Menendez After Indictment

Thursday, 05 October 2023 03:48 PM EDT

Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., is crashing in polls after being indicted on bribery charges for allegedly agreeing to use his power of influence to benefit three New Jersey businessman and the Egyptian government in exchange for a Mercedes Benz.

According to a survey released Thursday by the liberal group End Citizens United/Let America Vote, two-thirds of likely New Jersey Democrat primary voters disapprove of Menendez, 69, while 14% say they have a favorable opinion.

The progressive think tank Data for Progress commissioned the poll, which also shows that just 9% of voters would pick Menendez in the Democrat primary if the election was held today.

Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., led with 48 points.

"This poll makes it clear that I can win this race against Senator Menendez. We cannot jeopardize the Senate majority," Kim posted on social media platform X.

"Congressman Kim is building the strongest campaign, offering the sharpest contrast, and showing he has what it takes to win," ECU/LAV president Tiffany Muller said in a statement. "The message from New Jersey Democrats is loud and clear: They strongly support Congressman Kim for US Senate over corrupt Senator Menendez."

The poll, conducted Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, was based on responses from 551 likely Democratic primary voters in New Jersey. It has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

Thursday, 05 October 2023 03:48 PM
