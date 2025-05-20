Gas Prices Dip to Lowest Level for Memorial Day Travel

Americans hitting the road this Memorial Day weekend will find some financial relief at the pump, with gas prices expected to hit their lowest inflation-adjusted levels since 2021, according to new data released Tuesday, The Hill reported.

GasBuddy, a fuel savings platform, released an analysis Tuesday showing the national average price for a gallon of gasoline is projected to be $3.08 on Memorial Day, May 26. That marks the lowest rate for the holiday weekend in three years, adjusted for inflation.

Summer gas prices are expected to remain low, with an average of $3.02 per gallon forecast between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

"While we're forecasting the lowest summer gas prices in years, economic jitters are slightly dampening optimism — but we still expect a robust travel season, with millions of Americans hitting the road, many for extended trips," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Rather than canceling plans, travelers are becoming more strategic with their spending."

The findings suggest Americans are still eager to travel despite broader economic concerns. According to GasBuddy's survey, nearly 70% of Americans plan to take at least one road trip this summer, a slight decline from 76% last summer.

Among those planning road trips, 32% say they'll take two trips this season, and 40% expect to drive five or more hours to reach their destinations.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) projects that 45.1 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home during the Memorial Day holiday. That figure is up by approximately 1.4 million travelers compared with 2024, surpassing the previous 44 million set in 2005.

"While some travelers embark on dream vacations and fly hundreds of miles across the country, many families just pack up the car and drive to the beach or take a road trip to visit friends," said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel. "Long holiday weekends are ideal for travel because many people have an extra day off work and students are off from school."

President Donald Trump's administration has continued to focus on domestic energy strategies amid shifting economic signals and global trade tensions.

Memorial Day, which honors U.S. military personnel who have died in service, also marks the unofficial start of summer and is one of the year's busiest travel periods. With favorable fuel costs and extended weekends, millions are expected to hit the road — signaling a strong kickoff to the 2025 travel season.