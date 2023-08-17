Maui Emergency Management Chief Resigns Amid Criticism

Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) head Herman Andaya resigned his position effective immediately on Thursday amid intense scrutiny over his organization's response to the wildfires that have claimed the lives of more than 100 people.

Andaya cited health reasons in his resignation.

"Given the gravity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as quickly as possible and I look forward to making that announcement soon," Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said in a statement Thursday night.

Andaya's resignation comes hours after Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez announced the formation of an "impartial and independent review" into the responses of the state and county' to the wildfires that ravaged western Maui.

MEMA came under intense pressure over its decision not to use the island's network of 80 sirens to warn residents about the fires.

"The sirens are used primarily for tsunamis. The public is trained to seek higher ground in the event that the siren is sounded," Andaya told reporters Wednesday, his first public comments since the fires broke out on Aug. 8.

"Had we sounded the siren that night, we're afraid that people would have gone mauka [inland]. And if that was the case, they would've gone into the fire."

Andaya added Wednesday that he harbored no regrets about not sounding the sirens, which are considered for all hazards, including for wildfires.

Further, CBS News reported that Andaya had no previous experience in disaster response prior to running MEMA. Maui Now reported in 2017 that Andaya was hired over 40 other applicants.

A FEMA spokesperson told reporters Wednesday that the number of people unaccounted for was estimated to be between 1,100 and 1,300. FEMA has 500 personnel on the ground in addition to 400 Hawaii National Guard members and 200 Army reservists.