×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: meloni | china | belt | road | quits

Italian PM Tells China's Premier of Plan to Quit Belt and Road Initiative -media

Italian PM Tells China's Premier of Plan to Quit Belt and Road Initiative -media
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (AP)

Sunday, 10 September 2023 05:59 AM EDT

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni outlined Italy's plan to pull out of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the G20 summit, Italian media reported on Sunday.

Italy, seeking to minimize any backlash from the decision from Beijing, would as a replacement aim to revitalize a strategic partnership agreement with China, aimed at fostering economic cooperation, it first signed in 2004.

Italy is the only G7 nation to sign up to the BRI, a global trade and infrastructure plan modeled on the old Silk Road that linked imperial China and the West.

"The prime minister (Meloni) communicated the intention to quit the project to her counterpart," the Corriere della Sera daily reported, saying Premier Li had made a last attempt to persuade the Italians to rethink.

Italian politicians have questioned the value of the BRI agreement signed by a previous administration in 2019, which has been a source of friction with Western allies due to wariness about spreading Chinese influence.

The Italians told the Chinese that their decision had not been dictated by the United States, the report added, comments echoed by similar reports in other Italian newspapers.

Italy has the G7 presidency next year and recasting its relationship with Beijing would placate its Western allies.

Meloni and Li held talks at the G20 summit in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss deepening relations, Meloni's office said in a statement.

"Italy and China share a Global Strategic Partnership whose 20th anniversary will recur next year and which will be the beacon for the advancement of friendship and cooperation ... in every area of common interest," the statement added.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni outlined Italy's plan to pull out of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the G20 summit, Italian media reported on Sunday.Italy, seeking to minimize any backlash from the decision from Beijing,...
meloni, china, belt, road, quits
275
2023-59-10
Sunday, 10 September 2023 05:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved