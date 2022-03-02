Melinda French Gates: Marriage 'Wasn't Healthy' After Bill Gates' Affair

Melinda French Gates told "CBS Mornings" this week that her marriage with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates "wasn't healthy" following his affair with a staffer at the company in 2019.

"I certainly believe in forgiveness, so I thought we had worked through some of that," French Gates said in an interview with Gayle King that will air on Thursday. "It wasn't one moment or one specific thing that happened. There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn't healthy, and I couldn't trust what we had."

She added that the separation caused her to cry "for many days," and was "literally laying on the floor and the carpet ... thinking, How can this be? How can I get up? How am I gonna move forward?"

French Gates said, "You're grieving a loss of something you thought you had and thought you had for your lifetime."

She later said that she's "turning a page in the chapter now" and is looking forward to what the future holds for her.

"I started on this journey of healing, and I feel like I'm starting to get to the other side. And I do feel like I'm turning a page in the chapter now. I mean, it's 2022 and I'm actually really excited about what's to come in life ahead for me," French Gates said.

Gates and French Gates finalized their divorce last August, but continue to serve as co-chairs of their charitable organization, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.