Melania Trump Blasts Dems for Skipping Anti-porn Event

By    |   Monday, 03 March 2025 04:16 PM EST

First lady Melania Trump on Monday blasted Democrats for skipping her White House event advocating for passage of a bill targeting AI-generated pornography depicting real people.

"I was heartened to learn that Sen. [Ted] Cruz and Sen. [Amy] Klobuchar united to prioritize this fundamental matter," Trump said in her first public appearance since President Donald Trump returned to the office. "I must admit, I expected to see more Democrats here with us today."

"Surely, as adults, we can prioritize America's children ahead of partisan politics," she added.

Cruz, R-Texas, and Klobuchar, D-Minn., introduced the Take It Down Act. The bill would make it a felony for individuals to publish any nonconsensual intimate image online, including fake, lifelike pornographic images of real people.

The Senate unanimously passed the Take it Down Act last month. The House is expected to take up the bill and also pass it quickly.

"In today's AI-driven world, the threat of privacy breaches is alarmingly high," Melania Trump said at the event, held on Capitol Hill. "As organizations harness the power of our data, the risk of unauthorized access and misuses of personal information escalates."

