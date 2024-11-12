Reports: Melania Trump Skips Tea, Tour With Jill Biden

Incoming first lady Melania Trump has declined an invitation to meet for tea and a White House tour with current first lady Jill Biden, but sources close to the matter have given conflicting reasons.

One source told the New York Post that Trump declined the invitation because of lingering anger over the FBI's raid of the Mar-a-Lago estate she shares with her husband, President-elect Donald Trump in 2022 in search of classified documents.

"Jill Biden's husband authorized the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer," the source, who was not named, commented, adding that "the Bidens are disgusting."

Other sources, however, told CNN her decision to decline the invitation was because of a prior scheduling conflict for the former first lady in connection with her recently released memoir.

CNN reported that Trump's team attempted to persuade the former first lady to reconsider her decision, as they felt the meeting was important for the transition.

An insider told the network that her decision wasn't yet finalized.

Newsmax has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment about the reports.

Jill Biden extended the traditional invitation last week while her husband invited the president-elect to the Oval Office on Wednesday.

The symbolic gesture is intended to show the world that there will be a peaceful transition of power.

Trump refused to invite Joe Biden to a meeting in 2020, as he was contesting the results of the election.

The president and president-elect's meeting is scheduled for 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, with the first ladies to have met for their tea and a tour at the same time.

Melania Trump did visit the White House after her husband won his 2016 election, and went on a tour with then-first lady Michelle Obama.

The incoming first lady has spoken out about the FBI's raid of her home, telling Fox News in September that it made her "angry" and that she considered it an "invasion of privacy."

During the raid, the FBI agents not only went through her husband's office, but also tore through her wardrobe and searched the room of her teenage son, Barron.

"I saw unpleasant stuff that nobody wants to see," Melania Trump said about the aftermath of the raid. "And you get angry because, you know, nobody should be putting up with that kind of stuff."

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the confidential documents case in July.