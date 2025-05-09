WATCH TV LIVE

Melania Trump Secures $25M Investment for Foster Youth

By    |   Friday, 09 May 2025 11:03 AM EDT

First lady Melania Trump on Friday announced a $25 million investment from the Trump administration that will be used to support youth aging out of foster care.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) allocated the funds toward its Foster Youth to Independence program (FYI) in recognition of the seventh anniversary of the first lady’s Be Best initiative.

“I am proud to have successfully secured $25 million to provide housing for individuals aging out of foster care,” Melania Trump said in a statement. “Secretary Scott Turner’s commitment will provide thousands of youth transitioning out of the foster care system with dedicated rental assistance and other supportive services to promote stability and self-sufficiency.”

HUD’s FYI program offers assistance to individuals under 25 years who are transitioning out of foster care, which amounts to roughly 20,000 individuals each year, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

“This dedicated funding for foster youth is a game changer in providing young adults with access to short-term housing assistance and supportive services, which will prevent homelessness,” Turner said in the statement.

