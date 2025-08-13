WATCH TV LIVE

Melania Threatens Hunter Biden With $1B Defamation Lawsuit

Wednesday, 13 August 2025 08:30 PM EDT

First lady Melania Trump has threatened to sue Hunter Biden for more than $1 billion after he suggested that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to President Donald Trump.

During an appearance Aug. 5 on the "Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan" podcast, Biden was asked why the Trump administration might be withholding documents related to Epstein, who died in federal custody in August 2019 awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking.

"Do I think that there's an actual [client] list?" Biden said. "No, I don't think that there's an actual list. I don't think that he was that stupid. But do I think that what they do have implicates [Trump]? Yeah, I think so.

"You know, I mean, Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. The connections are like so wide and deep."

Melania Trump's Florida-based attorney Alejandro Brito wrote a scathing letter to Biden's attorney Abbe Lowell demanding that Biden "immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements" he made about the first lady, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

"Failure to comply will leave Mrs. Trump with no choice but to pursue any and all legal rights and remedies available to her to recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer," wrote the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Fox News.

On July 18, Melania Trump posted a series of screenshots from her best-selling memoir "Melania" on X detailing how she met the president in September 1998 at a New York Fashion Week party at the Kit Kat Club, hosted by Paolo Zampolli, president of ID Models.

A week before Biden's allegations, Democrat strategist James Carville suggested during his "Politics War Room" podcast on July 31 that there was a connection involving Melania Trump and Epstein, specifically claiming she was a "key figure" in the context of modeling agencies linked to Epstein and Donald Trump. Following a letter from Melania Trump's legal team, Carville apologized and removed the video and comments from the episode.

On Aug. 7, Melania Trump posted a screenshot of Carville's apology, along with another screenshot with an image of the retracted video with a red X across it.

"These false, disparaging, defamatory, and inflammatory statements are extremely salacious and have been widely disseminated throughout various digital mediums," Brito wrote to Lowell. "Indeed, the [Biden] video has since been re-published by various media outlets, journalists, and political commentators with millions of social media followers that have disseminated the false and defamatory statements therein to tens of millions of people worldwide. Consequently, you have caused Mrs. Trump to suffer overwhelming financial and reputational harm."

