Melania Trump Says Husband 'Has My Support' for 2024 Run

Former first lady Melania Trump said she fully supports her husband’s campaign for a second term in the White House, saying the 45th president “has my support.”

Donald Trump is leading the field of early candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination by a wide margin. His wife said if he is elected president again, she would continue her “Be Best” initiative, created in his first term, that focuses on the well-being of America’s children, opioid abuse, and online safety.

"My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again," the former first lady told Fox News Digital on Saturday for a story published Tuesday.

Melania Trump spoke Saturday after playing host to a luncheon at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the creation of her “Be Best” initiative.

"He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength," she said.

Since leaving the White House, Melania Trump formed a spinoff of “Be Best” called “Fostering the Future,” which “secures educational opportunities and scholarships for children in the foster care community,” according to her website.

“Scholarship recipients will learn in a supportive environment, gaining knowledge critical to realizing job security within the technology sector,” according to the website. “By providing access to a computer science education, these individuals will be prepared to enter the workforce and ultimately reach financial independence.”

Trump told Fox News Digital since the creation of "Fostering the Future," she has awarded two individuals from the foster care community university-level scholarships to study technology. She said if her husband is elected in 2024, as first lady, she would "prioritize the well-being and development of children as I have always done."

"My focus would continue to be creating a safe and nurturing space for children to learn, grow, and thrive," she said. "If additional problems arise, I will take the time to study them and understand their root causes."