Melania on Joining Trump on Stump: 'Stay Tuned'

Former First Lady Melania Trump made a rare public appearance with husband and Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump on Tuesday and was asked if she'd soon be a regular on the presidential campaign trail.

"Stay tuned," she told reporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, where the pair showed up to vote in the state's Republican primary.

"I voted for Donald Trump," Donald Trump said, already having amassed the delegates for the party's nomination.

Melania Trump was absent from the Super Tuesday celebrations at the couple's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, earlier this month. She was also absent while tending to her ailing mother, who died in January.

The New York Post reported back in December that Melania Trump was "feeling more sure of herself — as both her husband's representative and her own position as a diplomatic figure," adding her intention to "step up" her appearances in 2024.

Donald Trump was asked about another reported campaign move, that former 2016 adviser Paul Manafort would return for an undisclosed role at July's Republican convention.

"I don't know anything about it," he said. "But he was another person that was treated badly, and he was a patriot. But we'll see what happens with that."