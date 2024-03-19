×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: melania trump | donald trump | campaign | appearances | gop | primary | 2024 election

Melania on Joining Trump on Stump: 'Stay Tuned'

By    |   Tuesday, 19 March 2024 08:11 PM EDT

Former First Lady Melania Trump made a rare public appearance with husband and Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump on Tuesday and was asked if she'd soon be a regular on the presidential campaign trail.

"Stay tuned," she told reporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, where the pair showed up to vote in the state's Republican primary.

"I voted for Donald Trump," Donald Trump said, already having amassed the delegates for the party's nomination.

Melania Trump was absent from the Super Tuesday celebrations at the couple's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, earlier this month. She was also absent while tending to her ailing mother, who died in January.

The New York Post reported back in December that Melania Trump was "feeling more sure of herself — as both her husband's representative and her own position as a diplomatic figure," adding her intention to "step up" her appearances in 2024.

Donald Trump was asked about another reported campaign move, that former 2016 adviser Paul Manafort would return for an undisclosed role at July's Republican convention.

"I don't know anything about it," he said. "But he was another person that was treated badly, and he was a patriot. But we'll see what happens with that."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former First Lady Melania Trump made a rare public appearance with husband and Republican presumptive nominee Donald Trump on Tuesday and was asked if she’d soon be a regular on the presidential campaign trail.
melania trump, donald trump, campaign, appearances, gop, primary, 2024 election
202
2024-11-19
Tuesday, 19 March 2024 08:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved