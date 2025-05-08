First Lady Unveils Postage Stamp Honoring Barbara Bush

First lady Melania Trump unveiled a new U.S. postage stamp honoring Barbara Bush in a White House ceremony Thursday, praising the late first lady's legacy of advocating literacy, social progress, and family devotion, The Hill reported.

"Barbara's unwavering conviction, dignity, and [loyalty] to her loved ones have left an undeniable mark on our hearts and history," the first lady said at the ceremony in the East Room.

The stamp commemorates Barbara Bush's contributions as a first lady and an advocate for literacy and women's empowerment. The portrait featured on the stamp, painted in 1995 by artist Chas Fagan, depicts Bush wearing a "signature, multistrand pearl necklace" and offering a soft smile. It was chosen as one of her favorite images.

"Mrs. Bush's legacy is marked by her respect for tradition while also breaking with convention," Melania Trump said.

"While she is known for championing literacy, she also supported women's empowerment, changed the national conversation on AIDS, and took a stand supporting gay rights," she added, applauding her for "defending our society's vital need for women across all avenues — whether CEO or homemaker."

Barbara Bush, wife of the late President George H.W. Bush and mother of former President George W. Bush, died in 2018 at 92. She remains one of only two women in American history to be a first lady and the mother of a U.S. president.

While some members of the Bush family were present for the unveiling — including daughter Dorothy Bush Koch — other high-profile relatives, such as George W. Bush, did not attend the event.

The release is part of the Postal Service's ongoing effort to honor influential American figures. In addition to Barbara Bush, the Postal Service recently celebrated other notables through commemorative stamps.

