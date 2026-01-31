Melania's $8 Million Opening Best Doc Debut in Decade

"Melania" — first lady Melania Trump's new Amazon MGM documentary and the most expensive doc ever produced — is reportedly heading toward a better-than-expected opening of at least $8 million, marking the strongest debut for a documentary in 10 years.

The film is projected to finish No. 3 at the box office, trailing only fellow newcomers "Send Help" and "Iron Lung," while surprisingly edging out Jason Statham's new action title "Shelter," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

That outcome has caught many anti-President Donald Trump analysts off guard.

Before release, industry observers had widely predicted "Melania" would struggle, citing nearly empty seat maps in theaters nationwide.

Instead, the documentary appears to be striking a powerful chord with conservative audiences, particularly in the South and south-central regions.

A targeted campaign aimed at older conservatives culminated in a high-profile Washington, D.C., premiere Thursday night, attended by Trump and a crowd of prominent supporters.

Demographically, the film's performance is being driven overwhelmingly by older women. Those 55 and above accounted for 72% of opening-day moviegoers, while a remarkable 78% of all ticket buyers were 55 or older, underscoring the film's appeal among conservative female audiences.