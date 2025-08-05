Mel Gibson's 'Passion of the Christ' Sequel Expands Into 2 Films

Mel Gibson's long-awaited sequel to "The Passion of the Christ" will be a two-movie cinematic event dubbed "The Resurrection of the Christ Parts One and Two," headed for screens in 2027, Newsmax has confirmed exclusively.

"Part One" of Gibson's sequel is to be released on March 26, 2027, which is Good Friday, the Christian holiday marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. "Part Two" of Gibson's epic will likely open 40 days later on May 6, Ascension Day, which marks Christ's ascent into heaven.

The project might also include a rerelease of the original 2004 film, perhaps as early as Easter 2026, though details are still being worked out. Lionsgate, which is distributing "Resurrection," declined to comment.

Sources told Newsmax that the budget for the two films could exceed $100 million, signaling a major investment in Gibson's vision for the story of Christ's resurrection, given that "The Passion" was made for a relatively modest $30 million.

The two new films will explore expansive theological themes, likely including what is sometimes referred to as the Harrowing of Hell, a Christian tradition depicting Christ's descent into the underworld to redeem souls.

Gibson's representatives did not respond to Newsmax's request for comment, but the filmmaker has previously described the project as far-reaching.

"I think in order to really tell the story properly you have to really start with the fall of the angels, which means you're in another place, you're in another realm. You need to go to hell," Gibson said n a 2022 interview with the National Catholic Register.

The nonlinear narrative, which Gibson called "an acid trip" on Joe Rogan's podcast in January, could span from the fall of the angels to the death of the last apostle, incorporating metaphysical and supernatural elements.

Filming of the first part of "The Resurrection" is set to begin in October at Rome's Cinecittà Studios, with further shooting in southern Italian towns such as Matera, Ginosa, Gravina, Laterza, and Altamura.

Jim Caviezel played Jesus Christ in the first film, but there's no word yet if he'll reprise the role. If he does, the plan would be utilize de-aging techniques to portray the 33-year-old Christ, despite Caviezel's current age of 56, according to sources.

Other casting is undetermined, according to sources.

"The Resurrection of the Christ Parts One and Two" will be produced by Gibson and Bruce Davey, his partner in Icon Productions.

The two upcoming films are expected to include events across different realms and time periods, necessitating the division to fully capture the complexity of the biblical event.

"It's about trying to find a way in that's not cheesy or obvious. It's almost like a magic trick," Gibson told Rogan.

"The Passion of the Christ" made nearly $612 million worldwide on its way to becoming the highest-grossing independent film of all time. It was the biggest R-rated film in history for 20 years, until it was surpassed last year by "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Gibson's project has been years in the making. His longtime writing partner, Randall Wallace, who received an Oscar nomination for "Braveheart," a best-picture winner, told this reporter nine years ago he had begun writing a script.

Wallace said that he was a religion major at Duke University and that the Resurrection was a his specialty.

"I always wanted to tell this story," he said at the time. "The Passion is the beginning, and there's a lot more story to tell."

While Wallace declined to comment for this report, he said nine years ago that "the evangelical community considers 'The Passion' the biggest movie ever out of Hollywood, and they kept telling us that they think a sequel will be even bigger."

But this time, there's competition, as one of the world's most popular TV shows, "The Chosen," which is about the life of Jesus, is already filming in Italy its sixth season that will include the crucifixion. In the seventh season, Jesus is resurrected.

The show's creator, Dallas Jenkins, didn't comment for this report, though he told this reporter last year that he is also considering a movie based on the resurrection of Christ.

"Hey, if Mel Gibson wants to do a 'Resurrection' sequel to 'The Passion of the Christ,' I'll be there to see it, but I know it will definitely look different from mine," he said. "Some of the things I've heard him say about heaven and hell, and that kind of a fever dream, that's more Mel's style than mine."

While Jenkins' project likely remains in the development stage, Gibson's two-part sequel has a clear timeline and significant financial backing, and a source emphasized that the $100 million budget, possibly higher, reflects the scale of his vision, which includes advanced visual effects to depict otherworldly realms.

Paul Bond has been a journalist for three decades, writing stories reporters in legacy media typically ignore. His work has primarily appeared in Newsweek, USA Today, Reuters, and The Hollywood Reporter. Follow him on X: @WriterPaulBond.