Oz Spokesperson Fires at Fetterman: Eat a Veggie to Avoid Stroke

Pennsylvania Senate Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz's campaign spokesperson made headlines after firing back at the Democrat frontrunner John Fetterman.

Last Monday, Fetterman poked fun at Oz for being out of touch after Oz confused the grocery stores Redner's and Wegmans into "Wegners," while complaining about inflation and shopping for "crudité."

"In PA, we call this a veggie tray," Fetterman commented along with a video of Oz.

But in a sharp jab, Oz's campaign spokesperson fired back: "If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn't have had a major stroke and wouldn't be in the position of having to lie about it constantly."

According to Insider, the "veggie wars" is the latest in recent drama in the Oz-Fetterman race. So far, no condolence has been offered regarding who will peak out ahead. Reportedly, former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Oz, said the TV doctor would "f***ing lose" unless something in the race changes. But Trump's campaign denied the comment.