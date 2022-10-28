Oz Offers to Debate Fetterman Again

Mehmet Oz, the Republican running for the Senate seat from Pennsylvania, is offering to debate Democrat John Fetterman a second time.

The Washington Free Beacon reported Oz's offer came after Fetterman's campaign claimed there were errors with the closed captioning system used during Tuesday's debate. The campaign maintained the system was plagued by "delayed captions filled with errors."

The Fetterman team had requested the closed captioning be used since Fetterman suffered a stroke in May and has auditory-processing difficulties, the Beacon noted.

Josh Kraushaar of Axios tweeted out Oz's offer: "We're sorry to hear that the Fetterman campaign was unhappy with how the closed captioning system that they requested was working on Tuesday. We're happy to do a second debate any time."

CBS21-TV in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, said the hosts of the first debate, Nexstar, is refuting Fetterman's claims that the closed captioning system was slow and filled with terrors.

"It is unfortunate that Mr. Fetterman is now criticizing the closed captioning process employed by Nexstar during tonight's debate," Nexstar communications chief Gary Weitman said in a statement. "Both candidates agreed to the technical set-up for the closed captioning process weeks ago, which was implemented at the request of the Fetterman campaign. Both candidates were offered the opportunity for two full rehearsals with the same equipment used in tonight's debate; Mr. Fetterman chose to do only one."