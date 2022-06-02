Senate Dems Launch Ads Hitting Oz and McCormick

Before the recount in Pennsylvania’s Senate Republican primary, Senate Democrats have launched ads attacking candidates Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) on Thursday released separate ads attacking each candidate. One hits Oz as a “Hollywood scam artist,” saying, “Doctors have called him a fake who endangers patients willing to peddle anything to make it in Hollywood. And now, in politics, too.”

The other calls McCormick a “Wall Street insider,” who moved to Pennsylvania from Connecticut to “buy a Senate seat.” It also claims that “he got rich cozying up to China and outsourcing jobs,” and “took taxpayer money and promised to create them here but fired Pittsburgh workers instead.”

DSCC spokesperson Patrick Burgwinkle told The Hill, “While Republicans remain locked in their never-ending, intraparty fight, Democrats are wasting no time in ensuring voters know that neither scam artist Mehmet Oz nor Wall Street insider David McCormick can be trusted to represent Pennsylvania in the Senate.”

Burgwinkle added, “Both Oz and McCormick were already limping out of election night — and the weeks ahead will ensure whichever GOP candidate ultimately emerges will be entering the general election even more badly damaged.”

In a statement to the Hill, Oz’s Communications Director Brittany Yanick hit out at President Joe Biden and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who won the state’s Democratic primary, as “wrong for Pennsylvania.”

Yanick added: “John Fetterman’s radical agenda harms Pennsylvania workers and makes our communities less safe. Pennsylvania needs to send a bold leader to Washington, like Dr. Mehmet Oz, who will stand up for our values and help heal our great country.”

McCormick’s campaign was contacted by the Hill for comment.