Dr. Oz Demands Data on Hospitals Giving Kids Hormones

Wednesday, 28 May 2025 08:25 PM EDT

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz sent out letters Wednesday to "select hospitals," demanding detailed information be provided in 30 days or less regarding their "medical interventions for gender dysphoria in children."

"These are irreversible, high-risk procedures being conducted on vulnerable children, often at taxpayer expense," Oz said in a statement. "Hospitals accepting federal funds are expected to meet rigorous quality standards and uphold the highest level of stewardship when it comes to public resources — we will not turn a blind eye to procedures that lack a solid foundation of evidence and may result in lifelong harm." 

The letters also referenced a Trump administration report released this month, which questioned the evidence supporting hormone intervention for children.

Citing the report, Oz noted in his letter that CMS views interventions like hormone therapy and puberty blockers as "known to carry serious risks of long-term and irreparable harm."

He requested hospitals provide details on their informed consent policies for minors and called for adjustments in response to the Trump administration's report. He also requested the hospitals provide a comprehensive report of their financials in regards to all pediatric sex trait modification procedures — partially or fully funded by the federal government.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

Wednesday, 28 May 2025 08:25 PM
