Megyn Kelly: I'd Run for President to Block AOC

Conservative commentator and podcast host Megyn Kelly sounded off on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., over "the Squad" leader's diatribe against Republican young men, vowing to run for president should the New York progressive ever launch a bid herself.

"Eff that woman," Kelly said at the outset of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," on Thursday.

"If she runs for president, I might run. ... Honestly, I'll find my way into the ticket somehow," she said. "There's no way this person can run for president or be president. No, no, no. No," Kelly added.

Kelly's comments came one day after Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., held a town hall on the government shutdown carried live on CNN.

What set Kelly off was AOC's assertion that the Republican Party had radicalized young white men against people of color, women, and transgender youth.

Kelly proceeded to slam AOC for accusing Republicans of what radical-left progressives have done to young men.

"There was indeed one party that radicalized today's young men, and it was yours, madam. It was yours. It was yours who blamed them for literally everything just because they were born and born male," Kelly said.

"The nerve. Your side demonized them at every turn and laughed when they ever dared to express any actual pain at the circumstances that they were forced into through no fault of their own. You are absolutely disgusting to now try to turn it around and say it is the Republican Party."

Kelly slammed AOC for her comments about trans kids, too.

"It's your side that wants to take non-trans children ... and literally give them double mastectomies so that you can feel better about who you are! ... The Republicans are standing up for minors, who ... deserve to have children and not be sterilized at age 14 by puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones."

"So you can take a seat on lecturing the right half of the country on the dehumanization of so-called trans people. How dare you?"