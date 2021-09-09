Meghan McCain Becomes Daily Mail Columnist

Conservative commentator Meghan McCain has a new job with the Daily Mail. According to Mediaite, McCain announced that her first job after leaving ABC’s "The View" in June will be as a columnist for the British website.

''It’s a privilege to join the DailyMail.com team as a columnist. I’ve been an avid reader of the website for many years and have been impressed by its global influence and reach. It truly is a Juggernaut,'' McCain said.

''I’ve always respected the way DailyMail.com tackles issues across the entire political spectrum and I’m looking forward to sharing my own opinions without fear or favor on the important issues that matter to our readers across the globe.''

McCain was never shy about sharing her views and opinions, even when it conflicted with her co-hosts on "The View." The daughter of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., made headlines earlier this year when she described President Biden as "Jimmy Carter on acid.''

She also called CNN newscaster Chris Cuomo ''a coward'' for conflict of interest issues relating to the sexual harassment charges brought against his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

McCain is married to The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech. She said that her decision to leave "The View" was influenced by how she’d like to raise the couple’s baby daughter, Liberty.