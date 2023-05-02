Meghan Markle Signs 'Queen of Hollywood' Deal

Meghan Markle has agreed to a deal with uber-agent Ari Emanuel's WME that will earn her millions and make her a "power player" in Hollywood, sources told Page Six.

The agreement will make Markle a force to be reckoned with in her own right unconnected to the royal limelight of Prince Harry, a source familiar with the signing said.

While Markle is advancing in her career, Harry is preparing to travel to England for the coronation this Saturday of his father, King Charles III, Variety reported. Markle will not be attending the coronation, instead staying behind in California.

A highly placed Hollywood insider told Page 6 that even though Markle is an actress, this deal "isn't about movies or shows for Meghan to star in, it is about creating projects for her to produce — she wants to run the show."

Another source added that "through the fact that Archewell [her company with Prince Harry] is now repped by WME, it bolsters Harry and Meghan's bid to become power players in the production arena."

The deal will be "more solely focused" on Markle's business ventures, with a source saying that "she has a lot of business ideas, she considers herself an entrepreneur, and now there's a machine behind her to support those ideas."

The new deal will see Markle partner with WME CEO Emanuel, whose reputation for aggressive deal making has made him one of Hollywood's most powerful figures, according to Page 6.

The deal is for film and TV production, brand partnerships and endorsements, with one major plan boosting Archewell's "brand recognition" globally.

WME represents some of the top talent across the industry — including writers, film-makers, actors, producers, stylists, fashion designers and their agents package deals for projects in-house.

The company also handles brand licensing, speaking engagements, media production, and events, including New York Fashion Week, Page 6 reported.

The couple are under financial pressure to make money, as they have to pay the running costs for their $14.5 million estate in Montecito, California, and their private security costs are some $2 million annually.

In addition, the couple have an ongoing five-year deal with Netflix worth an estimated $100 million and a rumored $15 million deal with Spotify, according to Forbes.