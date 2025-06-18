Changes in GOP Megabill Lead Some in Party to Predict Its Failure

Senate Republicans remain divided on several changes under discussion for President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill," with at least one predicting that it will not pass when asked about Senate Majority Leader John Thune's plan to start voting on the measure next week.

"My guess is it will fail," Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., commented, reports Politico on Wednesday. "I don't want to see it fail. I want this thing to succeed."

Thune has set plans to pass the bill by July 4, but when legislative text was released Monday on taxes, healthcare, and other policy provisions, it underscored several challenges that remain.

Fiscal hawks like Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Johnson say that the measure does not do enough to lower the deficit, while other senators are concerned about the bill's cuts to Medicare.

Other lawmakers say they don't favor the bill's proposed cuts to clean-energy incentives or Trump's planned tax cuts.

Republicans only have three votes to spare, with Senate leaders hoping to take their first vote on the bill next week with the goal of passing it over the weekend. But some committees still have not received final estimates on their proposals or rulings from the Senate parliamentarian, meaning some provisions they want won't be on the bill when it comes up for a vote.

Vice President JD Vance, speaking with Republican senators Tuesday, backed the July 4 deadline and called the August recess the ultimate deadline for getting the legislation to Trump for a signature, two people who attended the meeting said.

Lobbyists are also concerned that the bill, in its current form, won't pass either the House or Senate, one source told Politico, adding that "the bill is still, by necessity, open and will be changed."

Another lobbyist commented that Senate Republicans will have to "shift policy to get votes [as] there are big dollars in play" that may force them to explore making deep cuts in some policy areas.

Some Senators are also suggesting that the House, when it gets the revised bill back, has to make do with what it says.

"We first get 51 senators together and then we'll see what the House can do," Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said Tuesday, when he called the released legislative Finance text an "initial first draft."

GOP Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Susan Collins of Maine, meanwhile, said they are concerned about the Finance Committee's proposal to cap medical provider taxes that fund state Medicaid obligations, as they believe the cap would hurt rural hospitals in their states.

Separately, Hawley said that the tax provisions that were announced by Senate Finance Committee Chair Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, departed from what Trump wants.

"They want to roll back some of these Trump tax cuts, the populist tax cuts: no taxes on tips, no taxes on overtime," he said.

Hawley also told reporters that he spoke with Trump about the proposal and said the bill's Medicaid language "surprised" the president.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, also said that she's concerned about Medicaid language on new work requirements, and said that she does not think the finalized bill will "stay in this form.

"I never thought we could get it done by the Fourth of July," said Murkowski. "But you know what? I'm not in charge of the schedule."