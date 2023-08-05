×
Tags: mega millions | lottery | jackpot

Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to $1.55 Billion

Saturday, 05 August 2023 11:31 AM EDT

Another Mega Millions drawing, another night without a jackpot winner.

The numbers drawn Friday night were: 11, 30, 45, 52, 56 and the gold ball 20.

Because no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $1.35 billion jackpot, the top prize increased to $1.55 billion for the next drawing Tuesday night.

There now have been 31 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was April 18.

The $1.55 billion prize would be for a sole winner who chooses the annuity option with payment stretched over 30 years. Most winners opt for a lump-sum payment, which would be an estimated $757.2 million on Tuesday.

A big slice of those winnings would go toward federal taxes, while many states also tax lottery payouts.

The jackpot is so hard to win because of the 1 in 302.6 million odds of matching the numbers on five white balls and a separate mega ball. The odds are better to win smaller prizes, which start at $2.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states; Washington, D.C.; and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
mega millions, lottery, jackpot
