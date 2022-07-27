×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mega millions | lottery | jackpot | prize

Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches Over $1 Billion

a mega millions lottery ticket
(Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 27 July 2022 01:23 PM EDT

The Mega Millions jackpot prize surpassed $1 billion after no one matched the winning numbers during Tuesday’s draw for a prize of $830 million.

The last Mega Millions winner was declared in April when the prize was worth $20 million. After almost 30 consecutive drawings without anyone winning the grand prize, that total has swelled to $1.02 billion, if the winner opts to have the prize awarded in annual installments over the course of the next 30 years.

If the winner selects the cash option, they would receive an estimated $602.5 million. The odds of winning this prize are 302.5 million to one.

"All jurisdictions have reported in, and no one has hit the Mega Millions jackpot. So, the jackpot will roll to $1,025,000,000 for Friday ($602.5 million cash)," Mega Millions spokesperson Marie Kilbane said in a statement to CNN.

NJ.com reports that two Mega Millions tickets that were sold in New Jersey convenience stores won $1 million each after they matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Mega Millions jackpot prize surpassed $1 billion after no one matched the winning numbers during Tuesday’s draw for a prize of $830 million.
mega millions, lottery, jackpot, prize
170
2022-23-27
Wednesday, 27 July 2022 01:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved