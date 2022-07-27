Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches Over $1 Billion

The Mega Millions jackpot prize surpassed $1 billion after no one matched the winning numbers during Tuesday’s draw for a prize of $830 million.

The last Mega Millions winner was declared in April when the prize was worth $20 million. After almost 30 consecutive drawings without anyone winning the grand prize, that total has swelled to $1.02 billion, if the winner opts to have the prize awarded in annual installments over the course of the next 30 years.

If the winner selects the cash option, they would receive an estimated $602.5 million. The odds of winning this prize are 302.5 million to one.

"All jurisdictions have reported in, and no one has hit the Mega Millions jackpot. So, the jackpot will roll to $1,025,000,000 for Friday ($602.5 million cash)," Mega Millions spokesperson Marie Kilbane said in a statement to CNN.

NJ.com reports that two Mega Millions tickets that were sold in New Jersey convenience stores won $1 million each after they matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball.