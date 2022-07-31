Medical Board That Certifies Doctors Has Gone 'Woke'

The American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) Foundation, the philanthropic part of the American Board of Internal Medicine, which certifies physicians and funds the development of their curriculum, has, according to an association of medical professionals,\ known as Do No Harm, "gone woke."

The Washington Free Beacon published an article on Saturday detailing that "ABIM's shift toward the promotion" of "diversity, equity and inclusion" began in June 2020 when it released its "statement on Racial Justice." The report included language such as a "constructed social world," which is reminiscent of the Frankfurt School of Critical Theory. A year later, the organization published a progress report on its racial justice statement, declaring it had moved from a position of being "passively non-racist" to being an" 'actively anti-racist' influence in health care."

John Sailer wrote: "ABIM's push for [diversity, equity, and inclusion] has found its way into the most basic function of the organization, which is the certification of internal medicine practitioners. Internists must pass ABIM's Maintenance of Certification Exam every 10 years. As of April 2021, 'health equity' questions are now included on all exams."

"Until recently," Do No Harm said in a Twitter thread on Sunday, ABMI's "work focused on maintaining rigorous standards for internal medicine docs & improving the doctor-patient relationship. Primary care doctors, unlike specialists and surgeons, deal intimately with their patients on a regular basis over many years.

"Most importantly, ABIM certifies physicians, sets standards for the field, and w/ its foundation, funds important research and initiatives. [ABMI Foundation] also hosts an annual conference, which started today in Colorado Springs.

"... None of this is mere virtue-signaling. @ABIMcert is genuinely attempting to carry out a revolution in the way your doctor is educated, trained, certified, and how he or she interacts with you. ABIM wants radical woke ideology to figure prominently in all of it.

"The strategy of @ABIMcert & @ABIMFoundation is to use their certification and grantmaking power to compel the medical field to turn political, activist, and woke.

"ABIM's single most influential function is its exam that internists must pass every 10 years to maintain certification. Last year, ABIM's board adopted a resolution to incorporate 'health equity questions' in the test. Comply w/ABIM's political agenda -- or lose your job," Do No Harm added while posting an accompanying picture from an ABMI document indicating that organization would ask equity questions in its exam.