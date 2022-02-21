23 of Top 25 Medical Schools Include CRT-Related Training: Report

Twenty-three of the top 25 most prestigious medical schools in the U.S. have some form of mandatory student training or coursework related to critical race theory, Critical Race Training in Education — CriticalRace.org — reports.

The organization, which monitors CRT curricula and training in higher education, looked at the top 25 schools according to U.S. News & World Report.

Critical race theory is defined by Encyclopedia Britannica as the concept in which race is a socially constructed category ingrained in American law intended to maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites. It holds that U.S. society is inherently or systemically racist.

According to Critical Race Training in Education's database, 21 schools have offered students books, articles and talks from authors Ibram X. Kendi and Robin DiAngelo.

"The mantra of the so-called 'antiracism' movement has no place in medicine. Current racial discrimination in order to remedy past racial discrimination is wrong generally, but is downright dangerous in medicine," Cornell Law School clinical professor William Jacobson told Fox News Digital.

CriticalRace.org, a project of the Legal Insurrection Foundation, reported that the CRT trainings can be school-wide or targeted, such as a new requirement for a major/department. They also can vary in form – e.g., orientation modules for new students, new degree/graduation requirement, online training module.

The subjects of mandatory training and coursework are worded and phrased differently at individual schools, but use terms including "anti-racism," "cultural competency," "equity," "implicit bias," "DEI — diversity, equity, and inclusion" and critical race theory, according to CriticalRace.org.

Sixteen of the top 25 medical schools have declared that anti-racism, DEI, CRT, and/or other similar elements will be embedded into the general curriculum of the university, the study found.

"The racialization of medical school education is troubling. It's one thing to recognize the health needs of different populations, it's entirely different to inject racial politics into medical care,” Jacobson told Fox News Digital.

"Demanding that medical school students become activists is dangerous,” he added.

CriticalRace.org also found that:

First-year students at The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine must undertake a "Health Equity, Advocacy, and Anti-Racism" curriculum.

The University of Michigan Medical School’s Anti-Racism Oversight Committee recommends that it, "[i]ncorporate critical race theory, health justice, and intersectionality framework into doctoring materials.”

Yale School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry’s Anti-Racism Task Force’s Education Subcommittee "is charged with addressing the legacy of racism on training, increasing the representation of BIPOC [Black, indigenous, and people of color] individuals, anti-racism training efforts, social justice and healthy equity curricula, and interfacing with the clinical subcommittee regarding the clinical context of training.”

The Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine lists Kendi’s "How to Be an Antiracist" as required reading for the class of 2025.

Twelve of the 25 schools employ school-wide training that consists of modules, online orientations, and other programs.

"Medical school activism is playing out in real world patient care, with health departments in multiple states, including New York, injecting racial preferences into COVID therapeutic eligibility," Jacobson told Fox News Digital.