Medicaid Concerns by GOP Imperil House Budget Bill

Despite President Donald Trump’s endorsement of the House budget legislation for “one big, beautiful bill” that covers his priorities for tax cuts, energy and defense, and border security, it could be in jeopardy because it reportedly includes cuts to Medicaid.

Three House Republicans — Reps. David Valadao of California, Nicole Malliotakis of New York and Don Bacon of Nebraska — told The Hill on Wednesday they are not on board with the lower chamber’s budget resolution, even after Trump’s endorsement earlier in the day.

The lawmakers said they have concerns about potential cuts to Medicaid, which some GOP lawmakers are eyeing to pay for the tax cuts and other measures. Medicaid is a federal government safety net for low-income individuals.

The GOP has a 218-215 edge in the House, given two vacancies have yet to be filled after Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida left to become Trump’s national security adviser and Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida resigned following his failed nomination as Trump’s attorney general. It will become 217-215 once the Senate confirms Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York to be Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations.

As it stands, they can only lose one vote provided all members are present and all Democrat lawmakers vote against the legislation.

Valadao also told The Hill that “there’s probably 10 [Republicans] that are really nervous about the situation,” signaling the concerns are broader than just himself, Malliotakis, and Bacon.

House Speaker Mike Johnson told Newsmax last week that Medicaid has "never been on the chopping block" for any budget proposal but conceded the House wants to find "nonbenefit-related reforms to the program."

“I’m leaning no on the resolution as-is, minus getting clarity on my concerns,” Malliotakis told The Hill.

In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday night, Trump reportedly vowed there would be no cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security benefits.

“I’m glad to hear that he agrees with me that we need to protect Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, but it doesn’t eliminate my concerns with the specific resolution put forward by the House or my need for clarity before next week’s vote,” Malliotakis said.

The House measure that advanced out of the Budget Committee last week is on track for a House floor vote next week. It allocates $1.5 trillion in spending cuts across committees, with a target of $2 trillion. It puts a $4.5 trillion ceiling on the deficit impact of any GOP plan to extend Trump’s 2017 tax cuts that are expected to expire at the end of this year and includes $300 billion in additional spending for the border and defense and a $4 trillion debt limit increase.

Senate Republicans plan to vote this week on a budget blueprint that will address border, energy, and defense spending while leaving changes to the tax code for a separate bill later, according to Politico.

After hailing a "unified, and unbeatable" GOP team in Congress, Trump made it clear in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday he preferred what House members were pitching.

"The House and Senate are doing a SPECTACULAR job of working together as one unified, and unbeatable, TEAM, however, unlike the [South Carolina Sen.] Lindsey Graham version of the very important Legislation currently being discussed, the House Resolution implements my FULL America First Agenda, EVERYTHING, not just parts of it!” he wrote. “We need both Chambers to pass the House Budget to 'kickstart' the Reconciliation process and move all of our priorities to the concept of, 'ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL.' It will, without question, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"