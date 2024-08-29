WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: media | matters | x | judge

Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss X's Libel Suit Against Media Matters

By    |   Thursday, 29 August 2024 08:27 PM EDT

A U.S. federal judge refused to dismiss a libel lawsuit brought by Elon Musk's X against nonprofit watchdog Media Matters, setting the stage for a high-profile trial in April 2025.

The Thursday decision, outlined in a court order, means the case will proceed to trial in April 2025.

X's lawsuit, initiated in November 2023, claims that Media Matters deliberately attempted to portray X as a social media platform dominated by neo-Nazism and anti-Semitism, and thereby alienate major advertisers, publishers, and users from the X platform.

Media Matters, known for its critical stance on media bias and misinformation, has stood by its research, asserting that the findings were accurate and conducted in good faith.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A U.S. federal judge refused to dismiss a libel lawsuit brought by Elon Musk's X against nonprofit watchdog Media Matters, setting the stage for a high-profile trial in April 2025.
media, matters, x, judge
114
2024-27-29
Thursday, 29 August 2024 08:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved