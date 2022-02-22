Kyle Rittenhouse Announces Project to Assist Lawsuits Against Media

Kyle Rittenhouse announced a new initiative to raise money for legal challenges against media outlets.

Rittenhouse has said that media outlets defamed him during his murder trial that ended with acquittal in November. Now, he and his team have started a project to help people who endure situations similar to his.

"The Media Accountability Project is the official fundraising vehicle for holding the worst offenders in our activist media accountable in court. In the long term, I want to provide a platform for independent journalists who are actually committed to the truth, but for right now, accountability is priority No. 1," Rittenhouse told the Washington Examiner.

Rittenhouse was 17 when he fatally shot two men and injured a third during the 2020 racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He said he acted in self-defense.

He was acquitted on five charges relating to the shooting with a semi-automatic rifle.

A Rasmussen Reports poll found that 36% of respondents believed coverage of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial was fair.

In late December, Rittenhouse warned media outlets that he might be filing lawsuits. He commended Nick Sandmann — who settled with a major network over its coverage of his viral confrontation with protester Nathan Phillips at the Lincoln Memorial in 2019.

Rittenhouse told Fox News at the time there would be "some media accountability coming soon." He argued that major media lied about him by describing him as racist and a white supremacist during his trial.

"My trial exposed a deep corruption in our media that cannot go unanswered. Their blatant lies, defamation, and propaganda were malicious attempts to tear our nation apart and destroy my life — and I am committed to holding them accountable," he told the Examiner.

On Monday night, Rittenhouse announced the creation of The Media Accountability Project on Fox News.

He was asked by Fox News host Tucker Carlson about potential lawsuits he might be following as a result of his trial's media coverage.

"Looking at quite a few," said Rittenhouse, whose targets also could include politicians, athletes, and celebrities.

"Whoopi Goldberg is on the list. She called me a murderer after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers. She went on to still say that, and there's others," he said.

In November, Rittenhouse assailed President Joe Biden for showing "actual malice" and "defaming my character" in likening him to a white supremacist during the 2020 presidential campaign.

"Mr. President, if I would say one thing to you, I would urge you to go back and watch the trial, and understand the facts before you make a statement," Rittenhouse told Fox News.