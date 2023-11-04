×
Tags: media | challenge | ban | trump

Media Cites First Amendment in Trump Trial TV Ban Challenge

By    |   Saturday, 04 November 2023 06:35 PM EDT

In a bid to allow televised coverage of former President Donald Trump's upcoming criminal trial, a legal challenge has been mounted against Federal Rule 53, which prohibits the broadcasting or photographing of judicial proceedings in the courtroom.

The challenge, brought by media organizations including NBC Universal Media, argues that Rule 53's prohibition on broadcast infringes upon First Amendment rights, according to Courthouse News Service.

Opposing the request, the special counsel invoked the principle that federal courts must adhere to Rule 53's mandate, much like they must uphold constitutional or statutory provisions. The media coalition acknowledges that both Rule 53 and Local Rule 53.1.1 effectively impose a blanket ban on broadcasting criminal proceedings to audiences unable to attend in person, according to a legal opposition brief filed by special counsel Jack Smith.

However, NBC Universal argues that Rule 53's prohibition does not extend to using a single pool camera to transmit the trial to a studio and then to the broader public. They contend that Rule 53's wording specifically references "broadcasts from the courtroom," which they interpret as not covering video transmission to a studio and subsequent public distribution.

The challengers' argument that Rule 53 is outdated or that technology has evolved has met resistance. Despite technological advancements, the policy against broadcasting trials remains rooted in ensuring a fair trial, preventing witness intimidation, and maintaining judicial efficiency. Furthermore, the stance is supported by the Judicial Conference, which recently reaffirmed its broadcast policy for criminal cases, emphasizing the necessity of a fair and impartial trial.

The consideration also touches upon the distinctions between criminal and civil trials, contending that Rule 53 treats the two differently. Advocates of Rule 53 maintain that policymakers have the right to consider the differing stakes in a criminal trial and the societal interest in safeguarding the solemnity of these proceedings.

While the applicants argue that the public interest in Trump's trial warrants special consideration, the courts have previously upheld the ban on broadcasting even in high-profile cases, emphasizing the core principle that the public's right to attend the trial is satisfied and the broadcasting ban doesn't infringe on the First Amendment.

Ultimately, the challenge against Rule 53 brings to light the broader policy debate surrounding the use of cameras in courtrooms.

Jim Thomas | editorial.thomas@newsmax.com

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


