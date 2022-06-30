McLaughlin Poll: 49 Percent Say Media 'Biased Against Israel'

The mainstream media is "unfair, dishonest, and biased against Israel," according to 49% of Americans and almost 60% of evangelicals, All Israel News reported from its McLaughlin & Associates polling data.

The poll also found 18.8% of Americans were "so turned off by the mainstream media's dishonesty and bias against Israel that they are interested in finding a news service covering Israel that they can trust," according to the report.

"That means 46 million Americans of all religions, races, and regions wish they could find a credible, honest, trustworthy alternative source of news and analysis regarding Israel and the Middle East," according to the analysis, using the 2020 U.S. Census total of 258.3 million Americans age 18 or over.

Nearly 60% of evangelicals (57.4%) do not trust the mainstream media coverage of Israel or are downright angry and are looking for alternatives.

More than 38% of evangelicals find the media's coverage of Israel is too often "unfair, dishonest, and biased against Israel," according to the poll.

Among the "mainstream media" outlets mentioned included The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, and the major broadcast news networks.

Respondents were asked which view best represents theirs on Israel:

"Overall, I trust the mainstream media and believe that they cover news about Israel fairly and honestly. "I do not trust the mainstream media and believe that too often their coverage of Israel is unfair, dishonest, and biased against Israel. "I am angry with much of the mainstream media, I believe that far too often its coverage of Israel is terribly unfair, dishonest, and extremely biased against Israel, and I wish I could find a news service covering Israel I could trust."

Just 30% of Americans 18 and over polled say they trust the media, while nearly half of Americans (49%) say they don't trust due to bias or are angry enough about the bias they are seeking media alternatives. There were around 20% who did not know how they feel about the coverage of Israel.

McLaughlin & Associates polled 1,000 Americans ages 18 and over between June 17-22 for All Israel News. The results had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.