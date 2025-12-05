New Law Raises Stipends for Medal of Honor Heroes

Living Medal of Honor recipients will receive roughly $67,500 a year under a new law signed this week by President Donald Trump, dramatically increasing the honorarium for America's most decorated service members.

The MEDAL Act (Monetary Enhancement for Distinguished Active Legends) boosts the monthly pension from $1,489.73 to $5,625, easing financial burdens tied to the frequent travel, appearances, and obligations Medal of Honor recipients take on after earning the nation's highest military award.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who led the bill in the Senate, said the measure ensures the nation continues to honor those whose heroism is "above and beyond the call of duty."

"While we will never be able to repay the debt we owe to the men and women whose actions earned them this medal, we can continue to honor them by ensuring they are cared for, respected, and supported," Cruz said.

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, who championed the bill in the House alongside Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., said recipients rarely ask for recognition but devote their lives to inspiring future generations.

"My bill eases the financial burden of our nation's highest-decorated veterans by increasing their special pension," Nehls said.

Congress first approved a special pension for Medal of Honor recipients in 1916, beginning at just $10 a month.

The last major increase came in 2002, when lawmakers lifted the payment to $1,000, with annual cost-of-living adjustments bringing it to $1,489.73 by this year. Lawmakers initially floated an annual stipend of $100,000 before settling on the current amount.

There are 61 living Medal of Honor recipients, according to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. Since its creation in 1863, the medal has been awarded 3,547 times to 3,528 service members, with 19 receiving it twice.

The most recent living honoree is former Army Specialist 4th Class Kenneth David, an Ohio native who was awarded the medal in January for extraordinary heroism in Vietnam. According to his citation, David repeatedly exposed himself to enemy fire to protect wounded soldiers and continued fighting even after being severely injured by a satchel charge.

Pappas said the legislation fulfills a long-standing commitment to those whose valor reshaped history.

"We must honor our service members that have earned this award by ensuring they are financially secure after their military service is over," he said.