Measles Cases in the US Reach Record Level

Measles cases in the U.S. are at their highest level since 1992, raising concerns about the nation’s measles elimination status.

A string of new cases that appear to be connected in Arizona and Utah highlights the continued emergence of measles nationwide.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of Sept. 25, there have been 1,514 confirmed cases, including three deaths and 185 hospitalizations.

The vast majority of cases — around 92% — have occurred in unvaccinated individuals.

Josh Michaud, associate director for Global Health Policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, noted, “In the first half of 2025 alone the U.S. has had more measles cases, outbreaks, affected states, and deaths than in any year since 1992.”

Michaud added that if trends continue, the U.S. could risk losing its official measles elimination status, which had been declared in 2000 after decades of successful vaccination programs.

The largest outbreaks in 2025 have occurred in communities with low vaccination coverage. Texas reported the highest number of cases at 801, followed by New Mexico with 99, Kansas with 90, and Arizona with 52.

Globally, measles cases are also rising, with Canada reporting nearly 5,000 confirmed cases this year, more than twice the total in the U.S.

Measles is highly contagious and can cause severe complications, including brain inflammation, blindness, and deafness. Experts note that outbreaks are unlikely in communities with high vaccination coverage due to herd immunity.

Public health officials emphasize that immunization is not only an individual choice but also a communal responsibility, protecting those who cannot be vaccinated, including infants and immunocompromised individuals.

Vaccine recommendations are always subject to change. A government health committee in mid-September recommended that children aged 12 to 35 months receive the varicella vaccine as a standalone shot, rather than as part of the combination MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella) vaccine.

This change is based on findings that the MMRV vaccine increases the risk of seizures in this age group without providing additional protection against varicella.