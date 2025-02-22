Measles Cases Nearly Double in a Week in Rural Texas

The measles outbreak that continues to spread in rural West Texas has nearly doubled in size from a week ago to 90 confirmed cases, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported on Friday.

A map of the cases shows the outbreak as concentrated primarily in Gaines County where 57 infections have been recorded followed by Terry County, just north of Gaines which is now reporting 20 cases. Gaines has one of the highest rates in Texas of school-aged children who opt out of at least one required vaccine, with nearly 14% of K-12 children in the 2023-24 school year. Health officials say that number is likely higher because it doesn't include many children who are homeschooled and whose data wasn't reported.

Dawson County east of Gaines is claiming 6 cases, Yoakum County 4 cases, with Lubbock, Lynn, and Ector Counties are reporting 1 each. The outbreak is the most severe Texas has seen in 30 years. Overall, 16 people have been hospitalized according to the state health department.

Neighboring New Mexico has now reported nine cases of measles, yet state health officials say there in no evidence the outbreak is connected to the one in Texas. Officials say people may have been exposed at a grocery store, a church, a hospital and a pharmacy in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Chad Smelser, New Mexico Department of Health Epidemiologist said, “We are investigating every suspected case, and we encourage sick individuals with symptoms consistent with measles to seek medical care.”

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can survive in the air for up to two hours. Up to 9 out of 10 people who are susceptible will get the virus if exposed, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus can lead to severe complications, particularly in children. Before the vaccine was introduced in 1963, the U.S. saw some 3 million to 4 million cases per year. Now, it’s usually fewer than 200 in a normal year.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.