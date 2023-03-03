CDC: 20,000 Possibly Exposed to Measles at Asbury Revival

About 20,000 people who attended a large religious gathering in Kentucky in mid-February, may have been exposed to measles, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned.

The CDC, in a statement to the The Guardian newspaper, said it was "aware of a confirmed case of measles in a contagious person who attended a revival held by Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky on Feb. 17-18."

According to the newspaper, the university said state officials confirmed the case of measles in an unvaccinated Kentucky resident who attended the gathering.

“Large numbers of people that attended the gathering from across Kentucky and from other states and countries may have been exposed,” according to the CDC statement. “An estimated 20,000 people attended the gathering on the days that the patient attended. The Kentucky department for public health is actively working with CDC and clinicians to help identify if there are additional cases.”

CBS News reported that doctors are being urged by the CDC to “be on high alert for measles symptoms” among those who were at the gathering.

"Community transmission of measles in connection with this event is possible, particularly among unvaccinated or under-vaccinated individuals," CDC spokesperson Scott Pauley said in a statement.

Pauley said that the CDC is also urging those who are unvaccinated and may have been exposed at the Asbury University gathering, to get in touch with a physician and get vaccinated.

“Attendees who are unvaccinated are encouraged to quarantine for 21 days and to seek immunization with the measles vaccine, which is safe and effective,” said Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky department of public health

The CDC told The Guardian: “To prevent further spread, CDC recommends that clinicians continue to be on high alert for measles symptoms among those who may have attended this event, as well as symptoms in unvaccinated international travelers.”

CBS News noted that measles symptoms include cough, fever, and a rash. The symptoms normally develop around two weeks after a person is exposed. However, people can be contagious for four days before their rash appears.

The virus is said to be among the most highly transmissible diseases. However, for immunized people exposed to the virus, the vaccine is estimated to be about 97% effective.