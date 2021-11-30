Meadows: Cooperation With Jan. 6 Panel 'Will Be Very Disappointing to Them'

Former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff said that while he is happy to provide unprivileged testimony to the House Jan. 6 committee, it will probably be ''very disappointing to them.''

''We've been working on an accommodation for a long time,'' Breitbart reported that Meadows told a Mobile, Alabama, radio station Tuesday. ''What I told [the committee] is if I can share with the committee non-privileged information that doesn't waive the executive privilege that Donald Trump has put forth — it is not my privilege to waive, and I'm not going to be the first chief of staff to do that.

''At the same time, if I can come in and share non-privileged information that I have, I'll be glad to do that. [I'm] not going to be compelled to do it. I will be glad to do that voluntarily but if we're going to do that, if I'm going to do that — what I think they will find is Donald Trump or no one else in the West Wing had any advance knowledge of the security breach that was going to happen at the Capitol on Jan. 6.''

''It will be very disappointing to them, and that is really what I will be focusing on,'' Meadows said on FM Talk 106.5. ''So, we will see. These are complex legal matters, and our attorneys have been dealing with their attorneys for several weeks now. Hopefully, something will come of it.''

Meadows did not appear Nov. 12 in front of the committee that is investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that killed five people, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after suffering two strokes, and Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot by a different Capitol Police officer.

The committee has already referred former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to the Department of Justice for not appearing in front of the panel after being subpoenaed, with a federal grand jury indicting him on a contempt of Congress charge.

According to a CNN report, the agreement appears to have been reached between Meadows and the committee, based on an understanding that he would not be providing any communication with then-President Trump that is privileged.

"Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the Select Committee through his attorney. He has produced records to the committee and will soon appear for an initial deposition," Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the House Select Committee, said in a statement to CNN.

''The Select Committee expects all witnesses, including Mr. Meadows, to provide all information requested and that the Select Committee is lawfully entitled to receive. The Committee will continue to assess his degree of compliance with our subpoena after the deposition," Thompson said.

An attorney for Meadows, George Terwilliger, said in a statement to CNN that Meadows and the committee will move forward together as long as they both understand the narrow scope of the testimony.

"As we have from the beginning, we continue to work with the Select Committee and its staff to see if we can reach an accommodation that does not require Mr. Meadows to waive Executive Privilege or to forfeit the long-standing position that senior White House aides cannot be compelled to testify before Congress," Terwilliger said in the statement.

"We appreciate the Select Committee's openness to receiving voluntary responses on non-privileged topics."