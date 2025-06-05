WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mcmahon | us ed | education | sen murray

McMahon Faces Questions About Education Cuts

By    |   Thursday, 05 June 2025 06:18 PM EDT

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon this week defended the Trump administration’s proposal to cut 15% from the department, reported NPR.

The plan would reduce bureaucracy and take "a significant step" toward President Donald Trump’s goal of dismantling the Education Department.

On the chopping block are a cluster of federal programs known as TRIO, meant to help individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds.

McMahon said the Education Department doesn’t have enough oversight of TRIO.

"These programs were negotiated at very tough terms," McMahon said during a Senate Appropriation Committee’s education subcommittee hearing Tuesday. "The Department of Education has no ability to go in and look at the accountability of TRIO programs."

Many lawmakers raised concerns about the cuts.

"You claim the administration’s goal of eliminating the department is about returning education to the states," said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis. "At the same time, this administration is attempting to exert more control than ever over the decisions in our schools and campuses."

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., also pushed back against the assertion that the budget would give states more control over education.

"The reality is this administration is actually taking unprecedented steps to extort schools and universities and hold federal funding hostage if they don’t conform with your agenda," Murray said. "It’s pretty clear that returning education to the states actually means letting states and colleges and local communities pick up the tab."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon this week defended the Trump administration’s proposal to cut 15% from the department, reports NPR. The plan would reduce bureaucracy and take "a significant step" toward President Trump’s goal of dismantling the department.
mcmahon, us ed, education, sen murray
231
2025-18-05
Thursday, 05 June 2025 06:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved