McDonald's Eyes High-Protein Menu for GLP-1 Users

McDonald's is taking a closer look at how to better serve customers who use popular weight-loss medications — and executives say protein is likely to play a bigger role.

On a Wednesday earnings call, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company has been testing higher-protein items aimed at consumers taking GLP-1 drugs.

Kempczinski offered few specifics or a timeline, but the comments quickly sparked industry chatter.

Former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz told the New York Post that customers may see "less carbs and more protein, fat call outs from a marketing standpoint as that will encourage purchase intent from GLP-1 users."

Dietitian Amy Goodson, who also spoke with the Post, suggested potential additions could include grilled chicken strips or nuggets, cauliflower tortillas instead of wheat or corn ones, and smaller burgers served on a lettuce wrap.

Doctors often recommend that patients on weight-loss drugs prioritize protein intake to help prevent muscle loss that can happen alongside fat loss.

McDonald's already has protein-heavy choices, including Snack Wraps, Sausage Biscuit sandwiches, and chicken McCrispy Strips, Vice President Jill McDonald said on the call.

Customers can also increase the protein that they are getting in menu items.

A Sausage McMuffin With Egg contains 27 grams of protein, while a Double Cheeseburger has 32 grams, according to a graphic posted by a McDonald's franchisee on X. Adding an extra egg or patty can add about 7 or 8 grams of protein per sandwich.

"Many customers don't realize they can order additional protein to almost any sandwich or order things a la carte," the franchisee wrote.

Kempczinski said he expects GLP-1 use to keep growing and that "as adoption grows, we know that consumers' behavior changes."

"But we're also seeing changes around maybe less snacking, changes in some of the beverages that they drink, less sugary drinks," Kempczinski said. "And so, all of those things are factoring into some of what we're out there experimenting with and testing with."

"And ultimately, as we learn more about that and get feedback from our customers, those things could make their way onto the menu."

The share of Americans using drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound, and Mounjaro for weight loss has more than doubled over roughly the past year and a half, reaching 12.4% of respondents, according to a Gallup survey cited by the Post.

The medications reduce appetite — raising concerns for fast-food and alcohol companies that rely on frequent, higher-calorie purchases.

A 2023 Morgan Stanley study found GLP-1 users reported eating fast food 77% less often and pizza 74% less often over the previous year. The study also found they drank alcohol 62% less frequently, and 22% said they stopped drinking entirely.

McDonald's is not alone in moving toward GLP-1-friendly options, though its market dominance makes the shift notable.

Chipotle rolled out a GLP-1-focused menu in December featuring protein-forward choices such as a High Protein-High Fiber Bowl, Double High Protein Burrito, and High Protein-Low Calorie Salad.

Shake Shack also introduced a "Good Fit Menu" at the end of last year with items geared toward GLP-1 users, including burgers wrapped in lettuce leaves instead of buns.