Labor Dept. Fines McDonald's Franchisees for Child Labor

The United States Department of Labor announced Tuesday that it is levying more than $200,000 in fines to three McDonald's franchisees at 62 different locations for violating child labor laws.

According to the agency, the restaurants were owned by three separate franchisees and were located across Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland, and Ohio.

Investigators found two 10-year-old workers at a Louisville, Kentucky, location operated by Bauer Food LLC., which employed 24 minors under the age of 16 working more than the number of hours allowed by law, the agency said in a press release Tuesday.

"Too often, employers fail to follow the child labor laws that protect young workers," DOL Wage and Hour Division District Director Karen Garnett-Civils, located in Louisville, said in the release. "Under no circumstances should there ever be a 10-year-old child working in a fast-food kitchen around hot grills, ovens and deep fryers."

The agency said that location had the 10-year-olds working as late as 2 a.m. in the morning, doing a variety of jobs including preparing food orders, cleaning the store, running a register, and even operating a deep fryer which is prohibited in that state for a person that young to do.

The department fined that company $39,711 for the violations.

Archways Richwood, LLC., which operates 27 locations, was fined $143,566 for allowing 242 minors ages 14-15 to work more than the three hours during school days allowed by law, the agency said.

Bell Restaurant Group, LLC., was fined $29,267 in fines and has to pay $14, 730 in back wages and overtime for 58 workers.

In addition, investigators said the company allowed 39 workers ages 14-15 to work outside of legally allowed hours, and for more hours than the law allows per day.

"We are seeing an increase in federal child labor violations, including allowing minors to operate equipment or handle types of work that endangers them or employs them for more hours or later in the day than federal law allows," said Garnett-Civils. "An employer who hires young workers must know the rules. An employer, parent or young worker with questions can contact us for help understanding their obligations and rights under the law."

In a statement to NBC News, McDonald's said the revelations from the investigation were "unacceptable" for the company.

"These reports are unacceptable, deeply troubling and run afoul of the high expectations we have for the entire McDonald's brand," Tiffanie Boyd, senior vice president and chief people officer at McDonald's USA, said in a statement to NBC News. "It is not lost on us the significant responsibility we carry to ensure a positive and safe experience for everyone under the Arches."