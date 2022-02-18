RNC Chief McDaniel Questions Logic of Biden Administration

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is questioning the Biden administration's logic in sending Vice President Kamala Harris to Europe to secure Ukraine's border when it held off from sending her to help secure the U.S. border with Mexico.

McDaniel made her comments in a Friday tweet.

She wrote: "The logic of the Biden administration … send Harris to Europe to secure Ukraine’s border, but don't send her to the southern border."

Harris will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference, senior administration officials told The Hill.

Harris also will meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and the leaders of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Harris made her first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on June 25. Republicans have criticized her for not going to the southern border sooner, CNBC reported.