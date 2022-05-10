×
RNC Chief McDaniel Rips DOJ for Not Taking Action Against Pro-abortion Activists

Ronna McDaniel
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel. (AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 10 May 2022 02:28 PM

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel has blasted the Justice Department for taking no action against pro-abortion demonstrators outside the homes of Supreme Court justices.

In a Tuesday tweet, McDaniel said: "Biden's DOJ has taken NO action on the radical pro-abortion protesters targeting justices' homes. Not only is it threatening their security, 'picketing or parading' outside a judge's home in an attempt to 'influence' a decision is expressly against federal law."

A group calling itself "Ruth Sent Us," posted what it claimed to be the street names and cities and states of six of the justices on the high court and called for "peaceful" protests outside the homes on Wednesday.

The protests are in response to the draft opinion leaked last week that signaled the majority of the court may vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Activists showed up on Saturday outside the Maryland homes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh to protest, according to ABC News.

Some of the protesters held signs that read, "Never Again" and "Don't Tread on My Choice."

Tuesday, 10 May 2022 02:28 PM
