RNC Chair McDaniel: Voters Know What's at Stake in Midterms

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Friday said voters know what's at stake in the upcoming midterm elections and "Republicans are putting in the work and will win" because the party is focused on issues "that matter to all Americans."

"Voters know there is too much at stake in this election to allow Democrats' one-party rule to continue," McDaniel said in a statement.

"Today, our country is divided, our economy is in a recession, our neighborhoods are not safe, and our border is open," she added. "Americans know Democrats rubberstamped Biden's reckless agenda that created these crises. Republicans are putting in the work and will win because we're focused on issues that matter to all Americans."

Democrats hold a slight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a 50-50 tie in the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote. All 435 seats in the House are up for grabs this year as well as 35 of the 100 Senate seats.

A recent Gallup poll showed that 48% of Americans believe the Republican Party is best equipped to handle the issues most important to them, compared with 37% who say the same about Democrats.

The 11-point edge is the best Republicans have ever had in the poll's history.