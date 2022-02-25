RNC Chief McDaniel Rips Biden's SCOTUS Pick

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is blasting President Joe Biden's nomination of federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court.

Jackson is the first Black woman nominated to serve on the high court.

McDaniel, in a Friday tweet called Jackson a "radical, left-wing activist."

She wrote: "Maybe the only promise Joe Biden has kept is his pledge to nominate a liberal, activist judge to the Supreme Court. Ketanji Brown Jackson is exactly that: a radical, left-wing activist who would rubberstamp Biden's disastrous agenda."

And in a statement released by the RNC, she added: "By picking Jackson, Biden put far-left special interest ahead of defending Americans' rights and liberties. The Republican National Committee will make sure voters know just how radical Jackson is and remember at the ballot box in November."

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., hailed Biden's plan to nominate Jackson, The Associated Press reported.

"With her exceptional qualifications and record of evenhandedness, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be a justice who will uphold the Constitution and protect the rights of all Americans, including the voiceless and vulnerable,' Schumer said. "The historic nomination of Judge Jackson is an important step toward ensuring the Supreme Court reflects the nation as a whole."