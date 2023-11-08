RNC Chair McDaniel Under Fire After GOP Losses

Republicans are calling on RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to resign after Democrats won marquee races Tuesday night, including Gov. Andy Beshear's victory in Kentucky for a second term in a state that just three years ago was handily won by former President Donald Trump.

"Republicans keep giving Ronna McDaniel a promotion, they keep moving her on, they keep hiring her for another season," Just the News host John Solomon said Wednesday on Steve Bannon's show, "Real America's Voice."

"A lot of people saw this train wreck coming two days ago. They could see the early voting totals weren't where they needed to be, they were worried about get out the vote, they were getting killed in the messaging. … they keep keeping Ronna McDaniel despite all of the problems that are there," Solomon added.

In addition to the Kentucky loss, Republicans also fell in Virginia, where Democrats who campaigned on protecting abortion rights swept Tuesday's legislative elections, retaking full control of the General Assembly after two years of divided power.

The outcome was a blow for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his fellow Republicans, who exerted a great deal of energy, money and political capital on their effort to secure a GOP trifecta.

Virginia was one of just four states holding legislative races this year, and it's something of a microcosm of other closely divided states that will be critical in next year's presidential election. That fueled outsized interest in the expensive, hard-fought legislative races, as both parties closely monitored the results for signs about voter moods heading into the 2024 campaign.

The results led to calls for action against McDaniel.

"What, exactly, does Ronna McDaniel do, besides lose? The only thing she SHOULD do is RESIGN. Effective immediately," former Trump administration official Monica Crowley posted on X.

GOP congressional candidate and Army veteran Anthony Sabatini added: "Ronna McDaniel will go down as the worst RNC Chair in history."