Florida Republicans Weigh Support for McDaniel as RNC Chief

The Republican Party of Florida will meet in a special session to decide whether or not to support a move to oust Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.

Politico reported that former state Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who was recently elected chair of the Republican Party in Lake County, Florida, managed to obtain enough signatures from party officials to call for the special meeting.



"Ronna McDaniel failed in her position as RNC chair in the 2022 election cycle and has yielded extremely unimpressive election results for the GOP in the last 3 election cycles," the petition for a special meeting said.

Since 30-members of the executive committee members of the Florida GOP signed the petition, party Chair Joe Gruters is forced to at least call the special meeting, Politico said.

However, there is no guarantee a vote will be taken regarding McDaniel's future as head of the RNC. Gruters on Wednesday officially endorsed McDaniel in a letter to party officials, Politico said.

He called her a "successful RNC chair and the party would be well served by her continued leadership."

Gruters did not return a request seeking comment about Sabatini's petition.

Sabatini is a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, who has remained neutral on the issue of who will lead the RNC.

Politico noted that among those who signed the petition is Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., one of Trump's top congressional allies.

McDaniel, who is facing several challenges for her seat, argued Monday on Newsmax that she should remain at the committee's helm, pointing to the "significant investments" by the RNC that put Republicans back in majority control of the House and decrying the "scorched-earth campaign" against her.

In addition to pushing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of control, McDaniel told Newsmax's "National Report," the RNC achieved many goals through its voter registration efforts, including community centers that were opened in Black, Hispanic, and Asian communities.

Harmeet Dhillon, who already sits as an RNC committeewoman in California, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell have announced they are challenging McDaniel.

